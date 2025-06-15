J&K legislators receive 3-crore constituency development fund boost

Jammu and Kashmir legislators have received a long-awaited financial boost with the government releasing ₹3 crore per assembly member under the constituency development fund (CDF) for the current fiscal year. While legislators welcomed the move, many have voiced concern that the amount is inadequate given the rising costs and developmental demands across their constituencies. Under the current structure, each legislator is entitled to spend ₹ 3 crore annually. (HT File)

Under the current structure, each legislator is entitled to spend ₹3 crore annually, totaling ₹15 crore over their five-year term. This is the first major release of CDF since the newly elected assembly took office in October 2024—marking the first such legislative body since J&K’s reorganisation into a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

From 2018 until last year, the region was without a functioning assembly. The government had announced the CDF during the previous assembly session, but the funds were released only recently.

PDP legislator and Pulwama representative Waheed ur Rehman Parra said ₹3 crore is insufficient to address the needs of around 100 villages in his constituency. “This amount hasn’t changed in ten years despite inflation and increasing demands. My focus will be on youth empowerment, especially women,” he said.

Tanvir Sadiq, NC legislator from Hazratbal, emphasized a “people-first” approach. “Our focus is on roads, drainage, mohalla clinics, schools, heritage restoration, and water body protection,” he said. However, Sadiq raised concerns over procedural bottlenecks. “We can’t use the CDF for medical aid or emergencies like fire victims, which was earlier possible. The new tender-based system delays urgent works, defeating the very purpose of the fund,” he added, urging for flexibility and timely disbursal of funds.

From Langate, Awami Itihaad Party’s Sheikh Khursheed highlighted education, healthcare, irrigation, and youth development as key priorities. He criticized the static allocation, pointing out that some Union Territories provide legislators with ₹10 crore annually. “The CDF should reflect constituency size and population. Cost escalation over the decade has made the current allocation unrealistic,” he said.

Congress leader GA Mir from Kokernag echoed similar concerns, stating that while the funds were welcomed, they fell short of public expectations. “People have huge hopes, and ₹3 crore is a modest amount. Still, I’ll try to use it generously to address their immediate needs,” he said.

While legislators have welcomed the release of CDF after years of administrative vacuum, they agree that reforms in fund allocation, flexibility, and timeliness are urgently needed to make the scheme truly impactful for grassroots development in Jammu and Kashmir.