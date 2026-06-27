J&K LG, CM joins Muharram procession in Srinagar

On the occasion of Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha today joined the Zuljinah procession at Zadibal in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha speaks with devotees during a Muharram procession, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI)

Sinha was accompanied by senior officers of the police and civil administration.

On the occasion, while paying tributes to Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad, Sinha said: “I pay humble tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their supreme sacrifice for peace, love, and compassion remains an eternal guide to building a society rooted in equality and harmony. Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) gave the timeless message of selfless service and compassion for the underprivileged. Society must draw inspiration from his noble life and virtues, walking the righteous path of truth, justice, and humanity.” He also served refreshments among the mourners.

CM Omar Abdullah also joined mourners at Zadibal and distributed refreshments as a mark of respect and solidarity with the mourners. He also interacted with mourners and volunteers and appreciated the spirit of service and devotion displayed by volunteers.

Omar said that he hoped the day will soon come when the Ashura procession returns to its original route.

Zadibal, one of the principal centres of Muharram observances in Srinagar, witnessed large gatherings of mourners participating in the traditional Ashura procession amid elaborate arrangements made by the administration to ensure its smooth and peaceful conduct.

The CM also visited the Shrine of Mir Shamsu-din Araqi at Zadibal.

Youm-e-Ashura, observed on the 10th day of Muharram, commemorates the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), his family members and companions at Karbala. The day is marked by mourning processions, majalis (religious congregations) and sabeels, where water and refreshments are distributed in remembrance of the hardships endured by Imam Hussain and his companions.