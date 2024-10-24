J&K LG directs security audit of infrastructural projects

Three days after seven civilians, working on a tunnel project, were killed in a terror attack in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed for the security audit of all infrastructural projects and stressed for tightening the security grid for safety of workers. Jammu & Kashmir Lt governor Manoj Sinha during a meeting with senior officials of J&K Police and administration to review the security situation in Kashmir division of the union territory. (PTI)

Sinha, who holds the purview of union territory’s police, security and law and order issues, held a review meeting at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday on the security situation in the Kashmir division. The meeting was attended by all senior police and administrative officers, including director general of police Nalin Prabhat and Kashmir divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

The lieutenant governor asked the J&K Police officials to ensure stringent measures to tighten the security grid around key infrastructure projects and construction camps for the safety of workers.

Quoted by an official spokesperson, Sinha directed the police to conduct security audit of infrastructure projects, (establish) round-the-clock nakas at the strategic points, night patrolling and area domination.

Sinha said the police must ensure a robust security and intelligence grid and intensified, well-planned joint operation with army and other security agencies to eliminate terrorism.

“The entire terror eco-system, including perpetrators, and those aiding and abetting terrorists requires to be completely dismantled,” Sinha said.

He further stressed upon establishment of mechanisms for regular coordination meetings with project implementing agencies.

Seven persons from various parts of the country, including a doctor from central Kashmir, were killed on Sunday when terrorists opened fire on a construction site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The victims were labourers and staff of a contractor working on a tunnel for the Srinagar-Leh national highway. Among the dead were Dr Shahnawaz Dar, Faheem Nasir, Muhammad Kaleem, Muhammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh.

According to police, at least two suspected gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on the camp that housed the workers of APCO at Gagangeer in Gund area of Ganderbal district.

The police have picked up almost 40 people for questioning as part of investigation into the attack. The people have been called for questioning to get clues about the attackers who are believed to be foreigners. No arrests have been made yet.

The top police, army and the CRPF officers have been frequently visiting the spot. On Tuesday, J&K Lt governor Manoj Sinha visited the camp site and also met some employees. A NIA team led by a senior officer had also visited the spot.