J&K LG hands over job letter to daughter of officer killed in Pak shelling

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday met Mareesa Thapa, daughter and Meenakshi Kundan Thapa, wife of Rajouri ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa, who was slain during unprovoked shelling by Pakistan in Rajouri on May 10. J&K LG Manoj Sinha hands job letter to daughter of Rajouri ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa on Monday. (HT Photos)

Sinha handed over an assurance letter to Mareesa Thapa that she will be appointed as an assistant law officer after completion of her studies.

Sinha also expressed his solidarity with the Thapa family oand reaffirmed the commitment of the administration to providing all possible assistance.

Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar was also present on the occasion at Raj Bhawan.

80 job letters handed over to kin of terror victims in Jammu

Manoj Sinha assured the victims of Pak sponsored terrorism that the perpetrators will be surely punished while handing over the appointment letters to 80 next of kins of terror victims during an event on Monday.

“Common citizens of J&K endured unspeakable trauma caused by Pakistan sponsored terrorists and the terror ecosystem that was pulling the strings. Terror victim families were threatened into silence. Their sufferings were ignored to shield the perpetrators and those aided them,” he said.

“Following the historic event in Baramulla, where 40 terror-victim families received appointment letters, this marks yet another significant step in delivering justice to those who have suffered from terrorism in Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

The LG narrated the incident of July 21, 2001 when Tara Devi, a resident of Cherji village, Kishtwar sacrificed her life while protecting her son from the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

On April 30, 1998, Pakistani terrorists slit the throats of Gyan Devi and her one-and-a-half-year-old son Kikar Singh in Balgran village of Kishtwar. On April 5, 2005, Ashfaq Ahmed, from Doda, a member of the Village Defense Committee was slain in an encounter with terrorists. His son Shamim Ahmed was only seven years old at that time.

The LG further said that after years of grief and suffering, terror victim families of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi got justice.

Sinha observed that an internal web portal has been launched and a centralised database of terror victim families is being developed to monitor and process all cases, ensuring timely relief. Additionally, helplines are now active in every district of Jammu and Kashmir for victims to register grievances. Further support is available through divisional helplines, staffed by trained employees, at the offices of the divisional commissioners.

Deputy commissioners in every district are now receiving a steady flow of applications, which are being thoroughly scrutinised. We are also integrating a mechanism in the portal for extending self-employment assistance to the members of terror victim families. Furthermore, appointment letters and other assistance will be handed over to terror victim families in large numbers on August 5 in Srinagar. This process will continue till every terror victim family gets justice, Sinha said.

Sinha also spoke on the unfortunate incident that occurred in Jammu on July 24 when a Gujjar youth was killed in police firing at Phallain Mandal. “Don’t touch the innocent and don’t spare the guilty is our policy. Police have taken effective action. SIT has been constituted and magisterial investigation has been ordered. Two officials have been suspended. Further action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report,” he said.

Sinha also congratulated the security forces, J&K Police and all the personnel for eliminating Pakistan sponsored terrorists during the anti-terror operation in Srinagar.

LG extends best wishes to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

LG Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of devotees for the holy Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here on Monday.

Sinha extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe and spiritually-fulfilling journey. “The sacred journey to the abode of Mahadev is an enlightening experience. I strongly believe this pilgrimage is the greatest alchemy and unveils secrets of life before the devotees,” the Sinha said.

The LG appreciated the meticulous work done by Baba Amarnath and Budha Amarnath Yatri Nyas, tourism department, district administration, other stakeholders and organisations serving langar. All the arrangements have been made for the annual pilgrimage and Budha Amarnath Ji Mela, the annual festival.

Interacting with the media persons, the LG said: “In the first batch, more than 1,000 pilgrims from across the country set off for the holy yatra of Shri Budha Amarnath Ji. Till yesterday, 3.77 lakh pilgrims performed darshan at the holy cave of Shri Amarnath ji. I hope that pilgrims from across the country will also arrive to pay their obeisance at Shri Budha Amarnath ji and pray to Bholenath for the peace and progress of J&K and the nation.

Eminent spiritual leaders; heads of religious organisations; public representatives; senior officers of civil administration, police, security forces, prominent citizens, and devotees in large numbers were present at the flag-off ceremony.