J&K LG inaugurates integrated control centre in Katra to ensure tourist safety

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched a control centre to boost real-time surveillance on pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi to ensure their safety. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating the CCTV Surveillance System with the Integrated Command and Control Centre for the Vaishno Devi Shrine at Katra in Reasi district on Monday. Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti and others are also seen. (ANI Photo)

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) has been set up at the cave shrine in Reasi district.

“The security forces had conducted a joint review of the route and all aspects related to security, safety, and smooth yatra. Based on the joint suggestions made by the police, army, and CRPF, an Integrated Command and Control Centre has been set up here from a security perspective,” Sinha told reporters in Katra.

Built at a cost of ₹20 crore, the centre will unravel “a new era of safe and seamless pilgrimage,” he added.

The ICCC has been housed at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra, the chief executive officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg, said.

The centre has a network of 700 CCTVs, with features like gesture recognition, facial recognition, and PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom), he said.