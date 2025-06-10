J&K LG inaugurates integrated control centre in Katra to ensure tourist safety

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated CCTV surveillance system with an integrated command & control centre (ICCC) to boost real-time monitoring of pilgrims at the famous three-peaked cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during the inauguration at Katra on Monday. (HT Photo)

The ₹20 crore project is set to give major impetus to the security grid and crowd management. Under the project, the ICCC, established at Katra and seven sub-control centres, will ensure 24x7 monitoring of all vulnerable and high-traffic zones and enable proactive and prompt response to crowd build-up, security breaches, or medical emergencies.

“Cutting-edge technology will enable real-time monitoring and crowd management for safety, security of devotees and it will ensure hassle-free pilgrimage,” Sinha said, adding that actionable insights gleaned from the system will enable prompt response in emergencies.

Over 700 cameras have been deployed across the shrine area, including 170 new high-definition IP cameras, and integration of more than 500 existing cameras, covering all critical and vulnerable locations, including entry and exit points, gathering areas, and the pilgrimage track.

The command and control infrastructure, including an AI-powered surveillance ecosystem, will provide comprehensive situational awareness, optimise operations with quick and efficient coordination with emergency responders, along with significantly enhancing the safety and security, improving crowd control measures and operational efficiency within the area.

The project also featured AI-based analytics and advanced technology mechanisms like gesture recognition, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), facial recognition, intrusion detection system, and crowd management tools.

On the occasion, Anshul Garg, CEO, SMVDSB, gave a detailed presentation on the ICCC’s technical features and its anticipated benefits in the day-to-day functioning of the shrine. He informed that the centre is equipped to generate automated alerts for crowd congestion, route blockages, landslides or emergencies, thereby enabling swift decision-making and response.

L-G also interacted with the engineers and operational staff at the centre. He emphasised the need for regular training of staff and seamless collaboration with security agencies and other stakeholders to maximise the Centre’s utility.

Notably, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has recently provided advanced security equipment to the security agencies deployed for the yatra management, including X-ray baggage scanners, door frame metal detectors, hand-held metal detectors, and under-vehicle search mirrors/scanners, to enhance security measures in the shrine area.