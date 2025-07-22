Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

J-K LG Manoj Sinha launches portal to provide relief to kin of terror attack victims

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 04:22 pm IST

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha the portal, developed by the home department in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre, will be the centralised platform to capture and maintain comprehensive district-wise data on terrorism-affected families.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched a web portal to expedite the process of providing relief and compassionate appointment to the families of terror attack victims in the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha personally monitoring & overseeing the redressal of all cases related to terror-hit families across the UT. (HT File)
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha personally monitoring & overseeing the redressal of all cases related to terror-hit families across the UT. (HT File)

Sinha said the portal, developed by the home department in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre, will be the centralised platform to capture and maintain comprehensive district-wise data on terrorism-affected families.

“Launched a dedicated web portal today for terror victim families in Jammu Kashmir. The initiative will streamline & expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments, and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism in the UT,” the LG said in a post on X.

“I am personally monitoring & overseeing the redressal of all cases across the UT,” Sinha added.

On July 13, Sinha had handed over appointment letters to the next of kin of 40 terror victims in Baramulla.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / J-K LG Manoj Sinha launches portal to provide relief to kin of terror attack victims
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On