J&K LG’s ex-adviser set to get key role in BJP
Farooq Khan, former adviser to Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, said on Monday that he belonged to BJP since the very beginning and will share information at the “right time” if he contests the assembly elections.
Khan, 67, a retired IPS officer who was instrumental in breaking the backbone of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1990s, submitted his resignation on Sunday evening to the ministry of home affairs and said he is hopeful that it will be accepted. He had earlier served as a national secretary of the BJP and held various posts in the party’s minority cell.
It is being speculated that Khan is likely to be assigned the responsibility of preparing the Saffron Party for the first assembly elections in the UT. Being a Muslim, who is equally accepted by people of all faiths in both Jammu and Kashmir, Khan’s return to the BJP will definitely bolster the party’s presence in the UT.
“I have submitted my resignation and there is no political assignment till now. I have just put in papers requesting them (MHA) that I will like to work in the political field,” said Khan.
When asked whether he will contest the elections, he said, “It is too early for me to say anything. As of now, I haven’t joined any party, but I certainly belonged to BJP since beginning. To say that I will contest or make someone else contest will be premature for me. I will share everything at the right time.”
While the delimitation commission has been given another extension till May 6 to complete the exercise of redrawing the assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in J&K, the election commission is likely to announce the assembly polls sometime between October and December.
(with agency inputs)
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
