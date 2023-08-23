Jammu and Kashmir LG lays stone of ACB headquarters at Sidhra

J&K Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters at Sidhra on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters at Sidhra on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. (ANI File Photo)

“With this new beginning, the government reaffirms its commitment to effectively combat corruption to fulfil the resolve of corruption-free J&K,” Sinha said.

He called upon the officials to work with determination and commitment to zero tolerance against corruption.

The infrastructure comprises of B+6 storeys including parking area, police station central, prosecution staff and other allied offices will provide suitable space for smooth functioning of the anti-graft bureau.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, chief secretary; Shaleen Kabra, additional chief secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; RR Swain, Special DG CID; Anand Jain, director ACB, Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu and other officials were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, daily commuters remained stuck on the national highway for over one hour due to the movement of the LG.