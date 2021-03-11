J&K logs 75 fresh virus cases, 1 death

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 75 fresh Covid infections and a fatality in Kashmir division on Thursday, taking the total cases to 1,27,363 and death toll 1,969.

Officials said 10 positive cases were reported from Jammu division and 65 from Kashmir division including 21 travellers.

Officials said 1,24,498 people have recovered in the UT so far, taking the recovery rate to 97.75%. There are now 896 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 54.88 lakh.

A total of 1,240 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 729 in Jammu. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 39 more people tested positive including 15 travellers, while eight more cases were reported in Anantnag.

In Jammu division, 10 cases were recorded in Jammu district.