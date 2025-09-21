Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
J&K: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq visits residence of ex-Hurriyat chief Bhat

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 05:40 am IST

Mirwaiz, who was released from house detention early in the day, headed to the residence of the former Hurriyat chairman in Botingoo, Sopore

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday visited the residence of Abdul Gani Bhat to pay his condolences to the bereaved family.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (File)
Mirwaiz, who was released from house detention early in the day, headed to the residence of the former Hurriyat chairman in Botingoo, Sopore. Mirwaiz along with other leaders were not allowed to visit the house of Prof Bhat on Thursday and were placed under the house arrest.

He expressed deep sorrow at prof Bhat’s demise, describing it as a personal loss, as the deceased leader was to him an affectionate elder, dear friend, and guide, he said.

Mirwaiz also regretted that he was not allowed to participate in his funeral.”Prof Bhat was not only a respected academic and scholar but also a visionary politician who consistently upheld dialogue and moderation as the way forward. Mirwaiz termed his death as an irreparable loss for the people of J&k. “Bhat’s legacy as a scholar, visionary, and dreamer of peace will continue to inspire,” he said.

