J&K: NC, PDP welcome Congress manifesto for LS polls

The two main regional parties in J&K welcomed the restoration of J&K statehood in the Congress manifesto that was released on Friday for the Lok Sabha elections. National Conference and the PDP, which are part of the India Alliance, have welcomed the Congress for promising to restore statehood if voted to power (HT File)

In the manifesto, Congress party has promised the restoration of J&K statehood and Sixth schedule for Ladakh, if the party comes to power. On April 5, 2019, the Indian Parliament has announced the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution and J&K was bifurcated into two UTs.

“It’s a welcome gesture, Congress party has a big role to play vis-a-vis Kashmir resolution. Statehood should be restored to Jammu and Kashmir with all constitutional guarantees granted prior to abrogation of special status. The PDP will support ever move aimed at restoring the snatched rights of people of Jammu and kashmir,” PDP spokesman Rafeeq Rather said.

National Conference spokesman Imran Dar said the party also welcomes this moves. “Its a very good and we welcome it.”

Apni Party leader and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu questioned Congress over maintaining silence on restoration of Article 370.

“The Congress manifesto promises to ‘restore J&K Statehood’. No mention of restoration of Article 370 and Article 35-A? So which ‘political struggle’ is the NC waging, along with the Congress, when Congress evidently considers revocation of Article 370 as fait accompli??,” Mattu wrote on X.