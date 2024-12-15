Menu Explore
J&K: NIA chargesheets one in Reasi bus attack

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 15, 2024 07:46 AM IST

In its chargesheet before the NIA special court at Jammu, the agency has charged arrested accused Hakam Khan, alias Hakim Din, under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act, said an official spokesperson of the NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday chargesheeted one accused in the case relating to the fatal terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori in Ransoo to Katra in Reasi district on June 9.

Eight pilgrims as well as the bus driver were killed and 41 pilgrims were seriously injured in the attack. (HT Photo)
Eight pilgrims as well as the bus driver were killed and 41 pilgrims were seriously injured in the attack.

The attack had left nine dead and 41 others injured.

In its chargesheet before the NIA special court at Jammu, the agency has charged arrested accused Hakam Khan, alias Hakim Din, under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act, said an official spokesperson of the NIA.

On June 9 this year heavily armed terrorists had opened indiscriminate firing at the bus when it reached Kanda near Jhandi Morh.

Eight pilgrims as well as the bus driver were killed and 41 pilgrims were seriously injured in the attack.

“The attack was aimed at unleashing terror among the general public and those visiting the state of Jammu and Kashmir for pilgrimage. The firing had caused the bus driver to lose control over steering after he was hit on the head with a bullet,” said the spokesperson.

The bus consequently had rolled into a deep gorge, leading to tragic deaths and injuries.

NIA, which was directed by the ministry of home affairs to take over the investigation, had arrested Hakam after detailed investigations and examination of evidence.

“Hakam had confessed to being part of the conspiracy behind the attack, which was executed by three terrorists with his active logistic support,” NIA investigations revealed.

Besides providing terrorists with food and stay arrangements Hakam Din had helped the terrorists in identifying an ideal site for carrying out the attack, NIA further found.

Investigations in the case are still underway.

