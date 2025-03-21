Menu Explore
J&K Police attach properties worth 75L of drug peddlers

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 21, 2025 10:45 PM IST

In a crackdown against drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties worth ₹75 lakh belonging to two drug peddlers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

In a crackdown against drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties worth 75 lakh belonging to two drug peddlers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Officials said that while acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, police attached a concrete plinth along with one kanal of land belonging to Tariq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Satkipora.
Officials said that while acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, police attached a concrete plinth along with one kanal of land belonging to Tariq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Satkipora. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

Officials said that while acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, police attached a concrete plinth along with one kanal of land belonging to Tariq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Satkipora.

“The property, valued at approximately 60 lakh, was identified as illegally acquired through drug trafficking. The accused is involved in FIR No. 48/2019 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Srigufwara,” said a police spokesperson.

In a separate action, Police Station Bijbehara attached a few commercial shops belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Rather, a resident of Waghama.

“The attachment was made in connection with FIR No. 227/2024 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Bijbehara. The property, valued at 15 lakh, was confirmed as proceeds of drug-related activities,” the spokesperson said.

