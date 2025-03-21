J&K Police attach properties worth 75L of drug peddlers

In a crackdown against drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties worth ₹75 lakh belonging to two drug peddlers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Officials said that while acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, police attached a concrete plinth along with one kanal of land belonging to Tariq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Satkipora. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

“The property, valued at approximately ₹60 lakh, was identified as illegally acquired through drug trafficking. The accused is involved in FIR No. 48/2019 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Srigufwara,” said a police spokesperson.

In a separate action, Police Station Bijbehara attached a few commercial shops belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Rather, a resident of Waghama.

“The attachment was made in connection with FIR No. 227/2024 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Bijbehara. The property, valued at ₹15 lakh, was confirmed as proceeds of drug-related activities,” the spokesperson said.