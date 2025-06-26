J&K police attach property worth 1 crore of alleged drug peddler in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached property worth ₹1 crore of an alleged drug peddler under NDPS Act in Srinagar. The police said that the said property has been established as having been “acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking”. (File)

Officials said that they took a major action against the drug menace in Srinagar and attached a residential property—comprising a two-storeyed house along with land—worth approximately ₹1 crore.

“The property belongs to a notorious drug peddler, Pervaiz Ahmad Bhat, resident of Takanwari, Karnabal. The accused is involved in Case FIR No. 02/2024 under Sections 8, 20, and 29 of the NDPS Act registered at police station Sangam,” a police spokesperson said.

Bhat is presently under preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act.

“Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, and following due confirmation by the competent authority under SAFEMA (Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act), New Delhi, the immovable property has been formally seized and attached. It shall not be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior permission from the competent authority,” the spokesperson said.

The police said that the accused has a “history” of drug peddling and was actively involved in supplying narcotics, especially targeting the local youth. “This action is part of J&K Police’s continued crackdown on drug trafficking networks. By targeting and dismantling the financial infrastructure of such networks, police aim to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard the community,” the spokesperson said.