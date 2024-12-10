Menu Explore
J&K Police attach residential property of notorious peddler

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 10, 2024 10:43 PM IST

The accused, a habitual offender, has a history of involvement in drug trafficking and is implicated in multiple cases under the NDPS Act, including FIR Nos. 04/2014 and 74/2021 at Srigufwara police station, the police spokesman said

Police on Tuesday attached property worth 50 lakhs of a notorious drug Peddler in Anantnag.

Police in Anantnag have attached a residential property worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakhs belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Ghulam Hassan Bandro, alias Qasim, said officials. (iStock)
Police in Anantnag have attached a residential property worth 50 lakhs belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Ghulam Hassan Bandro, alias Qasim, said officials. (iStock)

“In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Police in Anantnag have attached a residential property worth 50 lakhs belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Ghulam Hassan Bandro, alias Qasim, son of Wali Mohammad resident of Sotkipora. This action was carried out by Srigufwara police station as part of the ongoing intensified efforts to combat the drug menace.,” the police spokesman said adding that the accused, a habitual offender, has a history of involvement in drug trafficking and is implicated in multiple cases under the NDPS Act, including FIR Nos. 04/2014 and 74/2021 at Srigufwara police station.

“The attachment of the property sends a strong message to those engaged in the illegal drug trade that such activities will not be tolerated. Police are determined to dismantle drug trafficking networks by targeting their financial resources and operational bases,” the spokesman added.

Follow Us On