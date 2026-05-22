J&K Police attache drug peddler’s properties worth ₹7 crore in Kathua

Police on Thursday attached immovable properties worth approximately ₹7 crore belonging to a detained drug peddler in Kathua district, officials said. The move comes amid intensified campaign against drug trafficking networks and their financial infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. (File)

The attached properties comprises 6 kanal 18 marlas of land and a single-storey residential house with a basement, they said.

The move comes amid intensified campaign against drug trafficking networks and their financial infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

The property belonged to a notorious drug peddler Harpaul Singh, alias Balochi, of Kathua, who has been lodged in jail under PIT-NDPS (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988).

The entire proceeding was conducted under the directions of Kathua senior superintendent of police (SP) Mohita Sharma.

The police said the property was identified as illegally acquired during the course of investigation. “Today, in the presence of naib tehsildar and the patwari concerned, a team led by DySP Headquarters and station house officer Kathua formally attached the property under the provisions of sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985,” he added.

The accused has been involved in at least four NDPS cases registered in Kathua under sections 15, 18, 8, 21, 22, 29, 31, of NDPS Act and 7/25 Arms Act.

“Kathua police remains committed to its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking and reiterates its resolve to make the district drug-free by targeting both narcotics networks and illegally acquired assets of drug offenders. We also appeal to the people of Kathua district to come forward and share information about any such illegal activity by dialling 112 or 9858034100,” said the spokesperson.