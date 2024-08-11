J&K Police release sketches of 4 terrorists, announce 5L reward each

Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Saturday, released sketches of four terrorists moving in the upper reaches of Kathua district and announced reward of ₹5 lakh each to the informer, said officials. Intel agencies suspect that Jammu region has a presence of 50 to 70 hardcore foreign terrorists including some former Pak army regulars from special service group in the hilly districts Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur. (PTI File Photo)

“The Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of four terrorists, who were last spotted in the areas of dhoks (temporary shelters of nomads) of Bani, Malhar, and Seojdhar. Now, the police are seeking public help in identifying and tracing the terrorists,” said an official spokesperson.

“A reward of ₹5 lakh each is being offered for any actionable information leading to the capture or identification of each terrorist. Additionally, individuals providing credible information will also be suitably rewarded,” he added.

District Police Kathua urged the general public to provide information regarding whereabouts of these terrorists.

“The identity of the informer will be kept secret so that more and more people come forward to assist the police. Help from the public is crucial in preventing potential threats to the national security,” said the spokesperson.

The police have urged the public to inform the nearest police station or dial 100 or 9858034100 to nab these terrorists.

On July 25, Jammu and Kashmir Police stated that they arrested two terror operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, who had provided food and hotspot connection to the terrorists responsible for July 8 ambush on an army convoy in Kathua’s Badnota village.

The ambush had left five soldiers, including a JCO, dead and five others injured.

The duo had provided strategic and logistical support to the terrorists, he added.

They were identified as Layaqat Ali alias Pawu of ward number 7, Kalna Dhanu Parole in Billawar tehsil and Mool Raj alias Jenju of Uttam Chand of Bowli Mohalla in Malhar tehsil, Kathua.

Accordingly, case FIR number 18/2024 under sections 61(1),113,147,150/ BNS 2/3 EIMCO Act was registered at Malhar police station.

Intel agencies strongly suspect that Jammu region has a presence of 50 to 70 hardcore foreign terrorists including some former Pak army regulars from special service group in the hilly districts Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur.

The army has deployed over 3,000 soldiers, including 500 elite para commandos, and those trained in mountain warfare to eliminate these terrorists.

On June 11 and 12, at least two terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a protracted encounter in Saida Sukhal village of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district.