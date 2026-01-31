J&K Police search houses of former members of banned Ittihadul Muslimeen

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday raided residences of some former members of J&K Ittihadul Muslimeen, an organisation which was banned by the Centre last year under the UAPA. The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday raided residences of some former members of J&K Ittihadul Muslimeen, an organisation which was banned by the Centre last year under the UAPA. (PTI File)

Officials said that the police in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district conducted searches at Mirgund and Gund Khawaja Qasim Pattan, under the jurisdiction of Police Post Mirgund.

They said the searches were conducted at the residences of Mujtaba Hussain Wani and Syed Muzaffar Rizvi, who had prior affiliation with the proscribed J&K Itihadul Muslimeen.

“The searches were conducted in connection with FIR No. 45/2025 of Police Station Pattan register U/S 10, 13 of the UA(P) Act and 147, 148 BNS, after obtaining valid search warrants from the Judicial Magistrate Ist Class, Pattan,” a police spokesperson said.

The Union government in March declared ‘Jammu & Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen’ (JKIM), a constituent of Hurtiyat Conference, as an unlawful association for a period of five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

The cause of the ban, as per government, was that the members were allegedly involved in promoting and aiding the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by indulging in anti-national and subversive activities.

The police spokesperson said that the proceedings in Baramulla were conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate Ist Class, Pattan, strictly adhering to due legal procedure.

“Baramulla Police reiterates its commitment to act strictly in accordance with law while ensuring transparency, professionalism, and respect for legal safeguards,” the police spokesperson said.