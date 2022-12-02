J&K Police submit chargesheet against 13 TRF terrorists

The special investigation unit (SIU) on Friday submitted a chargesheet against 13 terror accused before the NIA court in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a press release.

The police also initiated the process of attaching four houses belonging to active militants of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“SIU of Srinagar district filed chargesheet in NIA court, Srinagar, against 13 accused, including three active terrorists of TRF, in FIR number 127/2022 of Parimpura police station under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act. Process has also started for attachment of four houses which sheltered terrorists,” Srinagar police said in a statement and also released the pictures of the four houses.

The government has already attached over a dozen houses in Srinagar district and its adjacent localities this year following the police’s complaints that their owners were involved in terror activities.

In August, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had initiated the process of attaching a house in south Kashmir after the police accused its owner of killing a Kashmiri Pandit. In July, five houses were attached in Srinagar over similar reasons.