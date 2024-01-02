J&K Police to set up fingerprint bureau

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the establishment of a finger print bureau in Jammu and Kashmir Police. The government order issued by additional chief secretary Raj Kumar Goyal on December 31, has accorded sanction to the creation of 73 posts for setting up the finger print bureau in Jammu and Kashmir Police (HT File)

The decision is aimed at adding more teeth to law enforcement agencies, which would help them identify suspects and to cross-reference fingerprints from crime scenes with existing records.

The government order issued by additional chief secretary Raj Kumar Goyal on December 31, has accorded sanction to the creation of 73 posts for setting up the finger print bureau in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The decision would help law enforcement agencies in anti-terror operations and also streamline the process of identifying suspects and criminals. The order stated that the bureau would be set up by a SSP official and will be assisted by a SP and two deputy SPs.