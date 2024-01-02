close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K Police to set up fingerprint bureau

J&K Police to set up fingerprint bureau

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 03, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The decision is aimed at adding more teeth to law enforcement agencies, which would help them identify suspects and to cross-reference fingerprints from crime scenes with existing records

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the establishment of a finger print bureau in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The government order issued by additional chief secretary Raj Kumar Goyal on December 31, has accorded sanction to the creation of 73 posts for setting up the finger print bureau in Jammu and Kashmir Police (HT File)
The government order issued by additional chief secretary Raj Kumar Goyal on December 31, has accorded sanction to the creation of 73 posts for setting up the finger print bureau in Jammu and Kashmir Police (HT File)

The decision is aimed at adding more teeth to law enforcement agencies, which would help them identify suspects and to cross-reference fingerprints from crime scenes with existing records.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The government order issued by additional chief secretary Raj Kumar Goyal on December 31, has accorded sanction to the creation of 73 posts for setting up the finger print bureau in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The decision would help law enforcement agencies in anti-terror operations and also streamline the process of identifying suspects and criminals. The order stated that the bureau would be set up by a SSP official and will be assisted by a SP and two deputy SPs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out