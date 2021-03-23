J&K records 132 fresh cases
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 132 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total cases to 1,28,679 while the death toll stood at 1,981 with no fresh fatalities
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 132 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total cases to 1,28,679 while the death toll stood at 1,981 with no fresh fatalities.
Officials said 104 positive cases, including 19 travellers, were reported from Kashmir division while 28 fresh cases were reported from Jammu division.
Since March 17, Jammu and Kashmir has constantly reported over 100 fresh daily cases with a major portion of them in Kashmir valley. Officials said 1, 25,362 people have recovered in the UT so far taking the recovery rate to 97.42%. There are now 1,336 active cases in the UT. A total of 1,249 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 732 in Jammu.
Glaciers have reduced from 25% to 17% in J&K: Sinha
Sinha said the water-level in Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur districts has also gone down and efforts need to be made to recharge them with the active support of the people
Olive component effective against Parkinson’s disease: PU study
Affecting 10 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s, in which a part of the brain progressively damages over the years.
₹7.29-cr bank fraud: CBI court frames charges against 5, including retired officials of Indian Overseas Bank
The investigations revealed that in order to siphon off money from the bank, the firm made transactions through RTGS in the accounts of multiple bogus companies.
HP records 200 new cases, bans gatherings in school, colleges
There is no let-up in Covid-19 infections as Himachal Pradesh Monday recorded 200 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 60,878
Hand grenades seizure case: NIA files chargesheet against 7 Khalistani operatives
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against seven alleged Khalistani operatives in connection with a hand grenades seizure case in Amritsar, an official said
J&K lecturer held for issuing fake appointment, transfer orders
Had also issued a similar transfer order shifting himself from government higher secondary school Jakyas to Kishtwar
Cong attempts to rein in rebels ahead of MC polls in Himachal
Allocating district-wise responsibilities to the members of the committee, she said Brakta will oversee the polls in Solan and Sirmaur, while Pathania will be responsible for Mandi and Hamirpur
US Sikhs to donate ₹8 crore for 1MW solar system at Golden Temple, adjacent gurdwaras
Some US-based Sikh orgainsations have agreed to donate ₹8 crore for installing a 1 megawatt solar power system in the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the historic gurdwaras situated in its surroundings as part of a project proposed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)
BJP announces candidates for civic body polls in Himachal
The ruling party has declared candidates for all 64 wards of the four municipal corporations — Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan
Amarinder dismisses Kejriwal’s claim of not keeping a single poll promise
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday dismissed as ridiculous his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that the Congress government in the state failed to keep even a single promise made in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls
Doaba belt accounts for 45% of Punjab’s Covid deaths this year
Jalandhar records the maximum 182 deaths among state’s all districts; experts attribute the surge to non-adherence to safety protocols
No Covid-ve report, no entry: Karnataka to travellers from Punjab, Chandigarh
The government had already made the provision for those from Kerala and Maharashtra. Decision taken in wake of rising infections
Water harvesting structure to be built in each Jal Shakti subdivision: HP CM
A cleanliness drive for all sources of water will be launched from October 2 to 31, says Jai Ram Thakur
Tibetan govt-in-exile: Tsering, Aukatsang to battle it out for Sikyong’s post
Tsering had emerged winner in the preliminary round of the elections, the final round of elections is slated for April 11