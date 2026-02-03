J&K saw 1.78-crore visitors despite security issues, calamities last year, says LG

Describing tourism as mainstay of the J&K’s economy, lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday said that despite security related incidents and natural calamities, the UT witnessed a footfall of 1.78 crore tourists in 2025. He was addressing legislators of the J&K legislative assembly here on the opening day of the 27-day-long Budget Session, spread over a three-month period with double sittings. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha delivers his speech on the first day of the budget session in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is scheduled to present the UT’s budget on February 6. The LG referenced security incidents and natural calamities, including the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and last year’s floods.

Much to the glee of the National Conference, the LG also informed that on the recommendation of the J&K government, the Union ministry of new and renewable energy has given its consent to a project for providing 200 free units of electricity to 2.23 lakh Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families of J&K under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana–Utility Led Aggregation (ULA) model.

Sinha said good governance continues to be the cornerstone of the government’s development strategy in J&K. “During the previous year, the UT recorded 82-crore e-transactions, averaging over 22 lakh transactions per day, while 128 services have been integrated with DigiLocker. Complete Aadhaar seeding of welfare beneficiaries has enabled seamless direct benefit transfer, under which ₹9,000 crore has been credited directly to the accounts of 80-lakh beneficiaries through 77 DBT-based schemes in the current financial year,” he said.

The LG said the J&K’s economy demonstrated encouraging momentum in the recent years, recording an annual nominal growth rate of around 11% (2024 -25). He also stated that infrastructure development continues to be a critical driver of economic transformation in J&K.

The road sector has witnessed unprecedented investment amounting to ₹61,528 crore, encompassing expressways, national highways, ring roads and tunnels, he said.

“Major hydropower projects —Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar and Ratle with a combined capacity of 3,014-MW, are under active execution. Over the past five years, a record 5,708 MVA has been added to the distribution sector and 4,239 MVA to the transmission sector,” he added. The lieutenant governor mentioned that power losses have reduced by 9%, while revenue realisation has increased by 16%. He added that solarisation of government buildings and households under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has further strengthened renewable energy adoption, with over 6,700 government buildings and more than 16,800 households already solarised.

It may be stated here that post Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the Centre suspended Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and expedited various hydroelectric projects in J&K to ensure optimum use of three western rivers—Chenab, Indus and Jehlum.

“Special efforts were made to revive pilgrim tourism in Jammu, adventure tourism in Kashmir and eco-tourism in tribal and border areas, ensuring equitable regional growth,” he added.

Regarding industrial growth, he said, “Since 2020, at least 2,227 organised industrial units with an investment of ₹15,940 crore have commenced production, generating employment for over 73,800 persons. Another 1,028 units, involving a proposed investment of ₹27,613 crore, are under implementation, of which 396 units are expected to commence production by March 2026,” he said.

Leader of opposition in assembly Sunil Sharma described LG’s budget address as “very disappointing”. “A budget document is a roadmap and a vision document but there was nothing in it for the unemployed youth. Similarly, there was nothing for women, senior citizens and students,” he said.