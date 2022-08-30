J&K saw highest number of cases registered under UAPA in 2021: NCRB report

The highest number of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the ‘special and local laws’ in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

The statistics also brought to the fore that of the total 814 cases under the UAPA in the country, 289 cases were registered in J&K in 2021 followed by 157 in Manipur, 95 in Assam, 86 in Jharkhand and 83 in Uttar Pradesh.

Maximum rioting cases among the eight union territories were also registered in J&K, the report said.

According to the data, the UT logged 751 cases of rioting under IPC sections 147 and 151 in 2021 involving 838 persons.

Though the highest rioting cases in the country were recorded in the state of Maharashtra with 8,709 incidents involving 9,635 persons.

The data showed that of the total rioting cases, 136 were filed for attacks on cops or government servants, 107 for other acts and 346 in land and property disputes.

J&K also saw 300 cases of ‘related acts’ of ‘offences against the state’. There were also 781 cases of offences against public tranquillity involving 867 persons.

15% rise in crime against women

The UT has recorded a 9.5% increase in cognisable offences with a 15% rise in crime against women and 39% in crime against children in 2021 as compared to the year before, the NCRB report mentioned.

The UT registered 31,675 criminal cases under the IPC or the special and local laws in 2021 as against 28,911 cases in 2020, the report revealed.

There has been a 9.5% increase in overall criminal cases in 2021 which is, however, less than the percentage increase of 13.7% in 2020. The year 2019 had witnessed a fall of 6% in cases than 2018.

The report said that 3,937 cases of crimes against women were registered in 2021 against 3,405 in 2020 and 3,069 cases in 2019.

The most prominent crime against women was ‘assault on women with intention to outrage her modesty’. J&K reported 1,851 such cases, recording a crime rate or crime per lakh of population of such assaults at 28.9 – the highest among the eight union territories. Though Delhi has reported more cases of such assaults on women (2,068 cases with 2,080 victims), but it has a crime rate of 21.4 (per lakh population).

The report also said that there were 16 cases of dowry deaths in 2021 as compared to nine the year before, 315 rape cases against previous year’s 243, 510 cases of cruelty against women by their husbands or relatives (in 2020, the number was 349) and three acid attacks.

Crimes against children see 39.4% jump

The crime against children has witnessed a 39.4% increase with 845 cases in 2021 as against 606 incidents in 2020, 470 in 2019 and 473 in 2018.

Most of these crimes comprised kidnapping and abduction. The statistics revealed that there were 478 incidents of kidnapping involving 493 victims with a crime rate of 9.7% in 2021. Besides, there were seven cases of murder of children, four cases of infanticide and three cases of foeticide in the UT.

The murder cases, however, witnessed a decrease of 8.7% with 136 incidences in 2021.

Unlike the past three years when the kidnapping and abduction cases had witnessed a decline, such incidents in 2021 saw an abrupt increase in J&K. The report said that 1,013 kidnapping and abduction cases were recorded, increasing by 16% than 868 cases in 2020.

From 1,137 cases in 2018, the kidnapping and abduction cases had fallen to 961 in 2019 and further to 868 in 2020.