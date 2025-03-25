J&K: Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Sanglan forest

Police on Monday claimed to have busted a militant hideout in Sanglan forest, Uttersoo and recovered large quantity of ammunition and other materials. Police spokesman said that based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces conducted a thorough search operation in the dense forest area, leading to the discovery of the hideout. (HT File)

Police said in a significant counter-terrorism operation, a joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) Anantnag, 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and CRPF successfully busted a terrorist hideout in the higher reaches of Sanglan forest, under the jurisdiction of police station Uttersoo.

Police spokesman said that based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces conducted a thorough search operation in the dense forest area, leading to the discovery of the hideout. “Preliminary investigations suggest that it was being used as a logistical base by terrorists. The Items recovered from the hideout include 200 empty AK cartridges, two gas cylinders one Chinese grenade, one night-vision device, bedding and utensils, food packets “The recovery of these materials highlights the hideout’s role in supporting terrorist activities. This successful operation reinforces the commitment of Anantnag Police and security forces in their relentless fight against terrorism and their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the region,” he added.