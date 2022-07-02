J&K sees 94 Covid cases, highest in four months
J&K witnessed 94 Covid cases in a single day, highest in the last four months, officials said on Friday.
For the last three weeks, Covid cases are on a rise in the UT. While Jammu recorded 62 cases, the Kashmir Valley registered 32 cases, taking the tally to 4,55,183.
According to the government data, Jammu recorded maximum 51 cases, followed by 19 in Srinagar district.
However, no death was reported due to the disease.
Officials said 42 patients recovered, taking the number of active cases to 543 of which, 353 are in Jammu division and 140 in Kashmir.
It was on February 25 that J&K had witnessed 95 cases.
-
