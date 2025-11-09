J&K SIA arrests narco-terror module kingpin from Mumbai

The state Investigation agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday arrested kingpin of a narco-terror module from Mumbai International Airport, said officials. The case was registered in May 2023 following reliable information regarding a narco-terror module operating in the Pir Panjal region, said SIA spokesperson. (File)

The arrested was identified as Mohammad Arshad, alias Asif, of Degwar Terwan village in Haveli tehsil of Poonch district. “He had been absconding since 2023 and was operating from Saudi Arabia,” said an SIA spokesperson.

The case was registered in May 2023 following reliable information regarding a narco-terror module operating in the Pir Panjal region, he added.

Following the case, a joint search operation was conducted by police and army on the intervening night of May 30-31, 2023, and an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the search party. “In the operation, terrorists were apprehended and a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and narcotics was recovered,” said the spokesperson. The seizure included 29 kgs of heroin, an IED, six hand grenades, an AK-56 assault rifle, four pistols and 70 live rounds of AK-56 assault rifle. “A total of eight accused were found involved in the case, out of which two were absconding. One absconder, Laquit Ahmed, was earlier arrested by SIA Jammu from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad in March this year, who left for Dubai soon after the incident,” said the spokesperson.

“The other absconder, Mohammad Arshad, alias Asif, was the main handler and key link between Pakistan-based handlers and operatives in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added. Arshad had facilitated the travel of co-accused Laquit to Dubai and also organised a secret meeting in the Surankote area for reviving terrorism and narco-terror activities in the Pir Panjal region under his guidance,” said the spokesperson.

The SIA Jammu had issued a look-out circular (LOC) against Arshad in 2023, followed by the issuance of a non-bailable warrant from a competent court. “The accused has been taken into custody on a three days transit remand from Mumbai. His arrest from Mumbai international airport marks a significant success for SIA Jammu and Kashmir in its sustained efforts to dismantle networks involved in narco-terrorism and cross-border subversive activities,” he added.