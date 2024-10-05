Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

J&K: Soldier ends life in Poonch

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 05, 2024 10:43 PM IST

The soldier allegedly shot himself with his service rifle around 9.30 am in Behrote area of Balakote sector. He died instantly,” said officials

A soldier ended his life in Balakote sector of Poonch district on Saturday morning, said officials. The deceased was identified as sepoy Manish Bisht, of Kafra village in Almora sub-division of Uttarakhand.

J&K Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause behind his taking such a step. (Getty image)
J&K Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause behind his taking such a step. (Getty image)

“The soldier allegedly shot himself with his service rifle around 9.30 am in Behrote area of Balakote sector. He died instantly,” said officials. The soldier was on sentry duty at a post in Behrote when he took the extreme step, they added.

Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause behind his taking such a step.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On