J&K: Soldier ends life in Poonch

A soldier ended his life in Balakote sector of Poonch district on Saturday morning, said officials. The deceased was identified as sepoy Manish Bisht, of Kafra village in Almora sub-division of Uttarakhand. J&K Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause behind his taking such a step. (Getty image)

“The soldier allegedly shot himself with his service rifle around 9.30 am in Behrote area of Balakote sector. He died instantly,” said officials. The soldier was on sentry duty at a post in Behrote when he took the extreme step, they added.

Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause behind his taking such a step.