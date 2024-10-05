Menu Explore
J&K: Soldier found dead in guest house at Samba

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 05, 2024 10:44 PM IST

Mystery shrouds death of a soldier, whose body was found from a guest house in Samba town on Saturday morning, said officials. The deceased was identified as Rajvir Singh, 40, of Purnima Kidani in Navalgarh of Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan.

The deceased was identified as Rajvir Singh, 40, of Purnima Kidani in Navalgarh of Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan. (Getty image)
“The soldier was found dead inside the guest house at 8 am. Blood had oozed out of his nose. The body was shifted to the district hospital where post-mortem was conducted by a team of doctors,” said a police official.

He informed that the post-mortem report was awaited. “We have initiated inquest proceedings. The soldier was posted at 22 ammunition company in Samba,” said the official.

