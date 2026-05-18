J&K stares at water, power crisis amid heatwave conditions

Amid soaring mercury, 26% rain deficit, and the lower discharge in the Chenab river basin, Jammu and Kashmir is facing an imminent water and power crisis this summer. A woman carries an umbrella to protect herself from the heat on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday. (AP Photo)

The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has issued an advisory for the electricity consumers requesting them to use the electricity judiciously.

“Lower discharge in rivers reduced power generation, affecting power demand, causing an outage in many Jammu areas last night. Efforts are made to procure power to tide over the crisis. Consumers are requested to use power judiciously. Inconvenience regretted,” it posted on X.

The JPDCL’s post has come under sharp criticism from the people, who reminded that the government had promised uninterrupted electricity to areas covered under smart meters.

“Un- Interrupted Power Supply 24X7 , This is what it was said and promised for Smart Meter, and an Idea was sold , A U-Turn of public service guarantee,” a user by the name Rajat Rekhi reacted to JPDCL’s advisory.

Another user, Aditya Sharma, also mocked JPDCL and advised it to ensure power to arid and hot areas.

With nearly snowless winters and six consecutive months of below-normal rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, the arid and hot areas in the Jammu region are likely to reel under power and water cuts.

According to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), only five out of Jammu and Kashmir’s 20 districts recorded rainfall within the normal range between 81 and 119 per cent of average seasonal precipitation during the past three months.

In April, the UT received only 86.5 mm of rainfall against the normal average of 99.6 mm, recording a deficit of 13 per cent deficit.

The IMD has forecast dry to partly cloudy with a spell of light rains, thunder showers and gusty winds at scattered places till May 21 evening.

From May 22 to 25, the weatherman has forecast dry weather with brief showers towards late afternoon at a few places.

He has forecast generally dry weather till May 28.

The weatherman has forecast the possibility of thunder, lightning and gusty winds at 40 to 50 KMPH) at few places in Jammu and Kashmir from May 19 to 21.

The Met department has advised pre-emptive measures like suspending boating and shikara rides generally towards the afternoon and late afternoon hours.

The department has also forecast a rise in daytime temperatures by 2 to 4°C at many places, with hot and dry weather at a few places in the plains of Jammu division.