J&K staring at water crisis this year, warns chief minister Omar Abdullah

After two consecutive dry winters, Jammu and Kashmir is staring at a water crisis and the alert was sounded by chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday. He has called a meeting of the Jal Shakti department to plan on how to deal with the developing crisis. With less rain and snowfall in the Kashmir Valley this winter, the Mughal Garden at Achabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district looks dry and desolate ahead of spring season. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

“J&K is staring at a water crisis this year. It’s not a recent phenomenon, actually it’s been building up for a few years now. While the government will have to adopt a more proactive approach for water management and conservation, it can’t just be a government-centric approach. All of us residents of J&K will have to change the way we take water for granted. I’ll be reviewing the measures the Jal Shakti (public health and engineering) department intends to take to deal with the developing crisis. I’ll also be talking to the people of J&K over the next few months about what we can do collectively,” Abdullah posted on X.

There were multiple protests in summer last year as well against water scarcity. But this time it is more severe with water scarcity developing even in winter. The rain deficit in January and February is the main reason.

Like last year, winter in Jammu and Kashmir this time has been by and large dry. The Union Territory has been experiencing a prolonged dry spell this winter with no major rain or snowfall so far in February, while the harshest winter period of Chilai Kalan from December 21 to January 30 recorded a 75% deficit precipitation, the meteorological department said in Srinagar. There have been three mild bouts of snowfall during the period on December 27-28, January 4-5 and January 16. But overall, this winter has seen a deficit precipitation.

The deficit precipitation has led to the drying up of water sources of the Himalayan Valley. The Jhelum river is seeing one of the lowest water levels, while there have also been several incidents of forest fires. The water in the Valley’s many springs, particularly the prominent Achabal spring in Mughal Garden of south Kashmir’s Anantnag, has either dried up or in a critical state.

30-hour shutdown to desilt, repair Sindh Power Canal

The 30-hour shutdown of the Sindh Power Canal for clearing silt and conducting repairs from Saturday has aggravated the situation as it is a major source of power and water supply to Srinagar.

The executive engineer of the water works division of Srinagar, name here, put out a public notice saying: “The department of civil investigation and design wing, Jammu and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation, Kashmir, will undertake a 30-hour shutdown on February 22 to carry out repairs of the Sindh Power Canal, Old Ganderbal, and desilting. As a result, the raw water supply to water treatment plants at Nishat, Alusteng and Rangil will get affected. Potable water supply shall remain affected in major parts of Srinagar city and the adjoining areas.”

There will be 75 areas of Srinagar that will be affected, including major hospitals. “The public is notified to store sufficient supply of water to meet the demands. Hospitals functioning in and around Srinagar are requested to keep close liaison with the public health authorities during the shutdown period,” the notice said.

Facing erratic supply already

Residents say water supply has been erratic even now owing to low levels at source. So, storing water will be an uphill task.

“How do we store water when there is no proper supply even now? We have been facing an acute shortage on and off this winter. The government needs to come out with an elaborate plan, particularly for consumers in tail-end areas. This summer is also going to be critical,” said Naseema Akhtar, a resident of Srinagar’s Old City.

Meanwhile, the government has put its MLAs on the job. Zadibal Srinagar legislator and National Conference spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said water tankers in his area will be mobilised. “In view of the shutdown, I spoke to Jal Shakti minister Javed Rana. I requested that water tankers be mobilised from rural and other areas which are not in use at the moment to ensure availability in the affected parts of Srinagar, including areas of Zadibal constituency. The minister assured full support,” Sadiq posted on X.