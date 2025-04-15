Menu Explore
J&K students association thanks Jaishankar for repatriation of youngsters

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 15, 2025 06:38 AM IST

In a statement, Nasir Khuehami, national convener of the association, said these youngsters, hailing from economically weaker backgrounds, had been misled by fraudulent agents offering fake promises of jobs in Thailand.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Monday expressed gratitude to external affairs minister S Jaishankar for swift and timely intervention that led to the rescue and repatriation of two dozen Kashmiri youngsters, including Faizan Ahmad of Safakadal, Srinagar, who were trafficked and held captive in Myanmar under distressing conditions.

EAM S Jaishankar (HT File)
EAM S Jaishankar (HT File)

In a statement, Nasir Khuehami, national convener of the association, said these youngsters, hailing from economically weaker backgrounds, had been misled by fraudulent agents offering fake promises of jobs in Thailand. Upon reaching Bangkok, they were transported to Myanmar after a 15-hour bus journey and a forced river crossing. Once in Myanmar, they were held hostage in areas notorious for human trafficking, forced labour, cybercrime networks and organised criminal syndicates, the statement said,

He said that the traffickers demanded ransom money from the families of the victims. In case of Faizan Ahmad, 4.5 lakh were demanded with threats of dire consequences. “His family, already in financial distress, could not arrange the ransom. This was a common ordeal for many of the other victims,” Khuehami added.

The association had written to Jaishankar on March 10, seeking urgent intervention. “We are thankful that the ministry responded the very next day, assuring us that the Indian mission in Myanmar had already taken up the issue with the concerned authorities,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K students association thanks Jaishankar for repatriation of youngsters
