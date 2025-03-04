J&K: Why no mention of Article 370, asks Opposition

The Opposition criticised Omar Abdullah-led government, saying important issues were “ignored” and there was no mention of Article 370 in the budget address of lieutenant governor. The CM, however, said the resolution on Article 370 was passed in the first session of assembly held in Srinagar in October and it stills stands. Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference in Srinagar on Monday. (PTI)

PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Parra said, “Vital issues related to J&K were neglected. There was no mention of Article 370. There was no mention of J&K prisoners, July 13 Martyrs’ Day, FIRs against youth, property attachments and unjust terminations. This government came with a huge mandate still they are observing complete silence on important issues,” he told reporters outside the assembly.

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the address of Manoj Sinha was just what the LG has been saying in his speeches on August 15 and January 26 and what Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in his address in parliament on August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was scrapped.

“There was no vision of public government for the next five years. There wasn’t any road map of this government on how to bring people out of miseries. This government has become an extension of the BJP’s policies,” Mehbooba said.

Peoples Conference chairman and Handwara MLA Sajjad Lone termed LG’s address as a “possible BJP speech”. “No mention, not even remotely, of Article 370, Article 35-A. No mention of reorganisation Act,” he said.

Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma said the LG address had nothing about the new government. “It reflected the vision of Prime Minister about J&K,” he said.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, however, said they have already passed resolution on Article 370 during the last assembly session. “We will answer all the questions of the Opposition inside the house,” he said.

Omar later asked legislators to engage constructively during the budget session.