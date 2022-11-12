J&K Government orders strict adherence to bio-metric attendance

Taking a serious exception to the lackadaisical attitude to a previous order aimed at checking the tendency of absenteeism among government employees, the J&K government on Friday directed strict adherence to biometric attendance in its offices, PSUs, institutions and corporations.

In a circular issued by Dr Piyush Singla, secretary to the government, general administration department, he asked drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) to furnish daily action taken report (ATR) in this regard to the general administration department.

“In terms of government order number 650-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 02.06.2022, instructions were issued to all government offices/PSUs/ Institutions/Corporations across Jammu and Kashmir to switch over to biometric system (Aadhar or fingerprint-based) with immediate effect and all employees were directed to necessarily mark their attendance both at arrival and departure as per the notified office hours of various offices,” reads a circular issued by Dr Singla.

Further, it said, all administrative secretaries/HoDs/managing directors of PSUs/corporations/institutions were directed to ensure the installation of biometric attendance systems/equipment in all offices and institutions under their administrative control by or before June 15, 2022.

All DDOs, it said, were also directed to draw salaries of employees only on the basis of satisfactory biometric attendance.

“Notwithstanding, these clear and elaborate instructions on the subject, it has been observed that a sizable number of employees continue to draw their salaries without marking daily attendance, a matter which has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” the circular, reads, adding, “It is accordingly enjoined upon all administrative secretaries/ HoDs/managing directors of PSUs/corporations/institutions as also all the drawing and disbursing officers to strictly adhere to the instructions and furnish daily action taken report in this regard to the general administration department on email……”

Further, it said, a list of defaulting DDOs who draw salaries of employees without satisfactory biometric attendance shall be furnished to the GAD in the first week of December next by all departments.