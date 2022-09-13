Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / JKPCC chief Wani dares BJP to debate on development claims

Published on Sep 13, 2022

JAMMU J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Monday dared BJP for a debate on claims of developments in the state and called it a ‘bluff master’

Wani and working president Bhalla addressed workers convention in Banihal in Ramban district. Wani launched a scathing attack against BJP and the parties that allied with the right-wing party in the past.

“BJP ever since getting access to power in Delhi had been on a rampage of dispossessing and disempowering common people of Jammu and Kashmir. It’s not about a particular community or a sect, they have gone berserk against all of us collectively. We have been used as political cannon fodders by BJP all across the country,” he said.

“Parties who have allied with BJP cannot be trusted by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The modus operandi of these parties is to speak against them while out of power and then ally with them once in power. The blueprint of Nagpur was only executed in Jammu and Kashmir by the help of parties to BJP who actually have no political and ideological standing,” he said.

Wani speaking on the occasion claimed that people want change, as BJP has failed on all fronts of governance, especially unchecked price rise and record unemployment besides other anti-employees, anti-trade, and anti-poor politics in J&K.

