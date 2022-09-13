JKPCC chief Wani dares BJP to debate on development claims
JAMMU J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Monday dared BJP for a debate on claims of developments in the state and called it a ‘bluff master’
Wani and working president Bhalla addressed workers convention in Banihal in Ramban district. Wani launched a scathing attack against BJP and the parties that allied with the right-wing party in the past.
“BJP ever since getting access to power in Delhi had been on a rampage of dispossessing and disempowering common people of Jammu and Kashmir. It’s not about a particular community or a sect, they have gone berserk against all of us collectively. We have been used as political cannon fodders by BJP all across the country,” he said.
“Parties who have allied with BJP cannot be trusted by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The modus operandi of these parties is to speak against them while out of power and then ally with them once in power. The blueprint of Nagpur was only executed in Jammu and Kashmir by the help of parties to BJP who actually have no political and ideological standing,” he said.
Wani speaking on the occasion claimed that people want change, as BJP has failed on all fronts of governance, especially unchecked price rise and record unemployment besides other anti-employees, anti-trade, and anti-poor politics in J&K.
Article 370 will be restored, says Mehbooba Mufti on Azad remark
JAMMU: Reacting to veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's remarks on Article 370 in his Baramulla rally, the People's Democratic Party chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said, “it was his personal opinion but there are voices in J&K who firmly believe that it will be reinstated and she was one of them.”
Structural audit of 16 condominiums begins in Gurugram
The proposed structural audit of 60 condominiums in the city began on Monday, with the department of town and country planning (DTCP) issuing work orders to four empanelled firms for 16 projects to be covered in the first phase. Technical experts will carry out detailed visual inspections of stressed areas in these buildings and submit a report with their recommendations within 45 days, DTCP officials said.
IMD: This year may turn out to be wettest for B’luru since 2017
With over 1,590 mm of rain reported this year, the officials of the India Meteorological Department have predicted that 2022 could be the wettest year compared to 2017. With the incessant rainfall in September and October, 2017 was the wettest year for Bengaluru city, with 1615 mm of rain. Bengaluru recorded about 131.6mm rain in a 24-hour-period ending September 5, the second highest single-day rain in September in 34 years.
CM lays foundation stones for projects worth ₹61 cr in Drang
Dharamshala: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur today presided over the 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthaapna ke 75 Varsh' programme at Hardgalu of Drang Assembly Constituency of Mandi district and inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹61.2 crore on Monday. Addressing a public meeting, the chief minister said that Himachal Pradesh had established many milestones during its glorious journey of 75 years. He also listed the development works carried out in the Drang assembly segment in the last five years.
Service pipelines shifted, gelatin sticks installed at Chandni chowk
The National Highways Authority of India, Pune district administration, and other concerned authorities have speeded-up work related to the demolition of the old bridge at Chandni chowk, including finalisation of traffic diversions. On Monday, 'gelatin sticks' for blasting the old bridge were installed in its pillars. As per the information shared by the NHAI, the major focus currently is on shifting service pipelines and opening up connecting service roads for vehicular movement.
