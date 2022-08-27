JKPCC working president accuses Azad of being in cahoots with BJP

The working president of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) and former minister Raman Bhalla on Saturday launched a scathing counter-attack on former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, accusing him of being in “cahoots with the BJP”.

Addressing mediapersons here, Bhalla expressed concern over the “reason and timing of resignation of Azad from the Congress party”.

Bhalla said he was stunned by veteran leader Azad’s resignation and his attack on Rahul Gandhi.

Several Congress leaders, including Mula Ram Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, Hari Singh Chib, Shah Nawaz Choudhary, Uday Bhanu Chib, were present there.

“It was most unfortunate and most regrettable that this has happened when Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress party across the country is engaged in confronting, combating and fighting the BJP on public issues of price rise, unemployment and polarisation,” he said.

Bhalla further said that Rahul Gandhi as president is the choice of majority of Congress workers across the country.

“They know that he (Rahul Gandhi) is the future of the Congress party as well as the country. He is an honest and clear-hearted leader and is well capable to lead the party from the front. The Congress party is like a sea and leaders may come and go but it remains undisturbed. If any leader leaves the party, it may harm it temporarily but in the long run, the particular leader has to repent,” he said.