JKSA seeks Andhra CM’s intervention in ‘harassment’ of Kashmiri students

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Friday wrote to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking urgent intervention over reported incidents of alleged harassment, verbal abuse, denial of Ramzan (Sehri & Iftar) arrangements, hijab restrictions, and violation of the fundamental rights of Kashmiri students at the Government College of Nursing, Kurnool. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Friday wrote to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking urgent intervention over reported incidents of alleged harassment of Kashmiri students at the Government College of Nursing, Kurnool. (ANI File)

In its letter, the association said that around 24 Kashmiri students pursuing BSc Nursing at the Government College of Medical Nursing, Kurnool, have raised serious complaints. Many are young women studying under the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) through AICTE counselling.

The association said the reported situation has created fear, humiliation, and mental distress, adversely affecting their academic performance and overall well-being.

National convener of the association Nasir Khuehami said the students have alleged that they are being targeted on the basis of their Kashmiri identity and religion and subjected to systematic discrimination and harassment.

The association stated that when the students sought basic arrangements for Sehri and Iftar during Ramzan, their request was reportedly denied. When they attempted to arrange meals from outside, college authorities reportedly prevented them from bringing food onto the campus.

Urging immediate intervention, the association requested the CM to order an impartial and time-bound inquiry, to ensure protection from “harassment”.