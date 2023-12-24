JN.1 Covid variant: Health experts advise elderly to mask up

With the country witnessing a surge in Covid cases of the JN.1 sub-variant, and an increased risk of other respiratory diseases with the onset of winter, experts at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have advised people, especially the elderly to take precautionary measures. The current treatments for Covid-19 are likely to work against this variant, according to the Union health ministry. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While there are no reported Covid cases in the city so far, Professor Dr PVM Lakshmi from PGI’s department of community medicine emphasised on the importance of adhering to Covid precautions, such as wearing masks, practicing hand hygiene, and adopting proper cough etiquette.

“We are keeping a close watch on it (JN.1 variant). Currently, there are no cases of the variant, but we are taking preventive measures. If there is any mutation that poses a threat, we need to be prepared to address it,” Dr Lakshmi said.

“Senior citizens should prioritise wearing masks in crowded areas. Currently, the variant is not deadly, but if anyone experiences breathing difficulties, it is advisable to promptly consult a doctor for guidance,” said Dr. Lakshmi.

The current treatments for Covid-19 are likely to work against this variant, according to the Union health ministry. There’s no specific guidance on booster shots, but doctors suggest targeted vaccination for those with weakened immune systems and the elderly if necessary.