Job security for temporary lectures on lines of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam

The Council of Ministers also decided that 2,000 temporary lecturers engaged by government colleges, guest faculty of government engineering colleges and polytechnics would also be provided job security till their retirement as was done for contractual employees hired by Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) by promulgating Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Tenure) Ordinance, 2024. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, at a briefing, said the proposed decision will be subject to the approval of the Election Commission as the model code of conduct was in place. (HT File)

“We have sent the matter to the EC for approval. Only after ECs nod, we will implement the decision,” said Saini.

The CM said that contractual employees working in registered societies, Haryana AIDS control society, Aarohi model schools, computer professional teachers in district information technology society (DITS) will also be provide security of tenure subject to ECs approval.

The CM said that cases of special police officers, temporary employees in public health department who were not covered by Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Tenure) Ordinance, 2024, will be examined by a committee headed by the chief secretary for the purpose of providing them job security.

Saini said that Council of Ministers also approved Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Ordinance, 2024, for curbing online betting, spot fixing and match fixing.

The CM said that an amendment in the Haryana Forest Services (Executive) Group Rules, 1998, was also approved to remove the condition of physical standards required for chest for recruitment of women forest rangers, women deputy ranger, women forest guard. Saini clarified that every memorandum taken up in the Council of Ministers is subject to ECs approval.