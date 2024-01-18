Job seekers protest outside HP secretariat, seek result by Jan-end

Hundreds of junior office assistant (IT) candidates on Thursday staged a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat here and warned of launching a hunger strike if the results were not declared by January end. Job aspirants stage a protest demanding declaration of results, outside the Himachal secretariat in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

The candidates also raised slogans against the state government for not fulfilling their demands.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Saurabh Sharma, one of the protesters, said the candidates have been waiting for the declaration of the result for the past four years. Sharma said the results were not declared even after the verdict of the Supreme Court in November, 2023.

He added that despite chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s assurance, nothing has been done in the matter so far. On March 21, 2021, examination for 1,867 posts of junior office assistant (IT) was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Committee (HPSSC), in which more than one lakh candidates had appeared. Around 4,332 candidates were shortlisted after evaluations held from August 1-31, 2022 but the final results were was not declared.