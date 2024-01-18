close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Job seekers protest outside HP secretariat, seek result by Jan-end

Job seekers protest outside HP secretariat, seek result by Jan-end

ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
Jan 18, 2024 10:57 PM IST

Saurabh Sharma, one of the protesters, said the candidates have been waiting for the declaration of the result for the past four years

Hundreds of junior office assistant (IT) candidates on Thursday staged a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat here and warned of launching a hunger strike if the results were not declared by January end.

Job aspirants stage a protest demanding declaration of results, outside the Himachal secretariat in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)
Job aspirants stage a protest demanding declaration of results, outside the Himachal secretariat in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

The candidates also raised slogans against the state government for not fulfilling their demands.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Saurabh Sharma, one of the protesters, said the candidates have been waiting for the declaration of the result for the past four years. Sharma said the results were not declared even after the verdict of the Supreme Court in November, 2023.

He added that despite chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s assurance, nothing has been done in the matter so far. On March 21, 2021, examination for 1,867 posts of junior office assistant (IT) was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Committee (HPSSC), in which more than one lakh candidates had appeared. Around 4,332 candidates were shortlisted after evaluations held from August 1-31, 2022 but the final results were was not declared.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On