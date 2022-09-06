Jolt for BJP in Kangra as ex-MLA Surender Kaku returns back to Congress

DHARAMSHALA: BJP’s election plans suffered a major blow in electorally significant Kangra as former legislator Surender Kumar “Kaku” returned back to Congress after a brief sojourn lasting just over three years with the saffron party.

Kaku, 68, who belongs to other backward classes (OBC)— a dominant community in the population-wise largest district of Himachal Pradesh, was elected to Vidhan Sabha from Kangra assembly seat in 2003.

He, however, lost the next two elections in 2007 and 2012 while Congress denied him a ticket in 2017 preferring Pawan Kajal, who joined the BJP last month.

Kaku had joined the BJP during the 2019 parliamentary polls alleging that he was being ignored by the Congress party.

On Monday, Kaku joined the Congress in the presence of AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla, Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh and leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri in New Delhi.

State working presidents Chaudhary Chander Kumar and Harsh Mahajan and AICC secretary Raghubir Singh Bali were also present.

For Kaku, Pawan Kajal joining BJP again became the reason behind his exit from the party.

Kaku was hopeful of getting a BJP ticket with his OBC background but was peeved after sitting Kangra legislator Kajal joined the BJP.

He had openly revolted against the BJP decision and was among prominent attendees at the series of meetings called by the dissidents. However, as the rebellion cooled, rumours spread that Kaku might jump ship.

Kaku, however, could not be contacted for comments.

Kangra, the nerve centre of politics in the hill state, has become a battleground for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. The district’s electoral significance lies in the fact that it sends 15 legislators, about one-fourth of the total strength, to the 68-member state house and decides which party will rule the state.

A saying goes that the road to Shimla goes through Kangra and it is also reflected in the results of the last many elections. Whichever party has won the maximum number of seats in Kangra has formed the government in the state.

With the assembly elections just a little over two months away, the race has begun among leaders in both the main political parties-- BJP and Congress -- to secure their ticket or jump the ship.

Earlier, BJP had inducted two independent MLAs Hoshyar Singh (Dehra) and Prakash Rana (Jogindernagar) and the duo is still facing opposition from party cadres in their constituencies. It also managed to get Congress legislators Pawan Kajal (Kangra) and Lakhwinder Singh Rana (Nalagarh) into the party fold.

On the other hand, Congress managed to poach BJP’s former state president and ex-MLA Khimi Ram (Banjar) and Indu Verma, a prominent party functionary and wife of ex-MLA Rakesh Verma (Theog).

