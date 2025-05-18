Journalist-turned-author Jagtar Singh’s book traces Sikh struggles over a century

At a time when the Khalistan narrative, pushed by a section of Punjab-origin diaspora , is impacting India’s relations with some of the Western countries , it is important to trace its origins. And that’s precisely what journalist-turned-author Jagtar Singh’s latest book, ‘Sikh Struggle Documents 1920 to 2022’ does. Jagtar Singh journalist and writer during his book "Sikh Struggle Documents" in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The book was released at the Chandigarh Press Club on Saturday.

Singh, a former political correspondent of the Indian Express, said that the concept of Khalistan first emerged in 1940 as a response to the Pakistan Resolution adopted by the Muslim League. Initially proposed by Dr VS Bhatti of Ludhiana, the idea of an independent Sikh state garnered more attention from Congress than from the Akalis,he added.

Jagtar got to witness the rise of militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from close quarters after he was transferred from Chandigarh to Amritsar in 1979.

The book contains around 180 documents, including the communication between former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and the then Akali Dal president Sant Harchand Singh Longowal that paved the way for the signing of Rajiv-Longowal Accord in July 1985. These documents have not appeared in the public domain until now.

In the present-day scenario, the author says, the Khalistan discourse has significantly strained India’s relations with Canada and is seen as an irritant in the context of the United States, particularly following the foiled attempt on the life of Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The author’s other books include ‘Rivers on Fire – Khalistan Struggle’, and ‘Kalapani: Punjabis’ Role in Freedom Struggle’.