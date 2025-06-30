Search
JP Nadda, Haryana BJP leaders listens to PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 30, 2025 06:36 AM IST

Also present were chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, environment minister Rao Narbir Singh and party workers. The event took place at the Badshahpur Assembly constituency.

Haryana BJP on Sunday held a mass listening event for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat” in Gurugram that BJP’s national president JP Nadda attended.

Union minister and BJP national president JP Nadda being greeted by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in Gurugram on Sunday. (PTI)
Speaking after the broadcast, Saini said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ highlights inspiring stories of ordinary citizens making extraordinary contributions to the nation. He said this programme motivates people across all walks of life and serves as a guiding light for future generations.

Senior leaders also distributed Ayushman Bharat health cards to eligible beneficiaries.

On this occasion, Saini, along with JP Nadda and Rao Narbir Singh, also planted saplings under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign by planting saplings along the Badshahpur Drain forest corridor near Vatika Chowk.

Urging citizens to participate, the chief minister called upon people to plant and nurture a tree in their mother’s name, promoting environmental awareness and climate action. Several MLAs, senior officials, and BJP leaders were also present at the event.

