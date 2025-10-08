Judicial probe mandatory to restart talks with Centre: Ladakh leaders

To restart talks between Centre, Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, the Ladakh leaders say judicial probe into killings of four people is mandatory. Leh Apex Body co-chairman Chering Dorjey said that they have been assured that a judicial probe will be announced by the government. (File)

Both LAB and KDA refused to hold talks with the centre which were scheduled for October 6 in New Delhi. The leaders say besides judicial probe into killings of four people in Leh, the grant of statehood and sixth schedule are their main demands.

The government has dropped hints that a judicial probe could be announced which could pave the way for the restart of talks between the Leh Apex Body, Kargil Democratic Alliance and Centre.

Leh Apex Body co-chairman Chering Dorjey said that they have been assured that a judicial probe will be announced by the government. “The announcement of the judicial probe could cool tempers as it is our main demand besides statehood and sixth schedule.” Dorjey said that the Apex body is waiting for the announcement of the judicial probe. “The situation is still not normal, even today some people were arrested by police which in no way is sending a good signal to the people of Ladakh.”

He said that they were expecting some more arrested people to be released from custody on Tuesday. “Still around 30 people are in police custody.”

Asghar Ali Karbalia, co-chair of Kargil Democratic Alliance said that they have put their demands before the government for resumption of talks and MHA has communicated to us that it is being discussed. “The judicial probe and compensation to the families killed during protests are our demands that the government can announce without any delay. Then talks could be held on restoration of statehood and Sixth schedule,” he said.

Karbalia said the notion that the situation has improved in Ladakh is far from the truth. “The internet restrictions are still there and people are still being harassed so how can we say things have improved.”

Meanwhile, Ladakh lieutenant governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday chaired a review meeting to assess the present situation in Leh. Gupta has been holding the review meetings on a daily basis.