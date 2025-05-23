Jumping red light top violation in Chandigarh: 1.5L challans issued in just 4 months

In Chandigarh, the red traffic light seems to trigger acceleration rather than caution. According to a recent report by the Chandigarh Police’s challaning branch, red light jumping and dangerous driving have emerged as the most widespread traffic violations in the city, with 1.53 lakh challans issued between January 1 and April 23, 2025. Challans issued for speeding and zebra crossing violations were 38,838 and 38,021 respectively. (HT File)

Out of the total 3.38 lakh challans issued during this period, 45% were for red light violations. The report highlights a growing trend of reckless driving and a blatant disregard for traffic rules.

Speeding and zebra crossing violations followed closely behind, with 38,838 and 38,021 challans issued respectively. These figures underline the increasing risks for both drivers and pedestrians on Chandigarh’s roads.

Helmet-related offences also remain a concern. Nearly 3,000 riders were penalised for not wearing helmets or turbans, including 854 female pillion riders and 987 male drivers. Additionally, there were 4,365 U-turn violations and 3,083 instances of wrong parking, which include wheel clamping and vehicle towing.

A key factor in identifying violations has been the use of Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) cameras at major intersections. Equipped with artificial intelligence and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), these cameras capture offences like red light jumping, speeding, and lane violations in real time. The footage is then reviewed by traffic personnel, and challans are automatically generated and sent to offenders via mobile phones with photographic evidence.

SSP (Traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh emphasised that while enforcement efforts continue, long-term road safety depends on public awareness and responsible driving. “Stringent action is being taken, but community cooperation is essential,” he said.

To curb repeat offences, the Chandigarh administration has announced that traffic violators with five or more unpaid challans will face suspension of their driving licences and vehicle registrations. They will be issued a 15-day notice. Failure to pay within the stipulated time will lead to cancellation of licences, suspension of vehicle registrations, and denial of services such as renewals, issuance of duplicates, and insurance processing. The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will tag such vehicles as “Not to be Transacted.”

Backlog of nearly 20 lakh challans since 2019

The city’s challaning branch also revealed that 19,93,826 challans remain pending from 2019 up to April 23, 2025. These include violations recorded through CCTV, the Police Control Command Centre (PCCC), and citizen complaints.