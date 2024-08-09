Junior golf: Rannveer, Rakshit tied in lead

Delhi duo Rannveer Mitroo and Rakshit Dahiya were tied at the top with a score of 7 under par 209 in the combined categories of A and B in the age group of 14 years and 18 years during the IGU Northern India Junior Boys Golf Championship, one of the premier tournaments in IGU’s junior amateur circuit, being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The IGU Northern India Junior Boys Golf Championship, being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club, will end on Friday. (Getty image)

The tournament will conclude on Friday. The final day is heading for a scintillating finish with another golfer from Delhi, Ranveer Singh Dhupia, closely following the leaders with a score of 5 under par 211.

In the C category, in the age group of 11 to 13 years, there is again a tie at the top with Aaditya Mangalam Trivedi from Bihar and Raajveer Surri of Uttar Pradesh, scoring 8 over par 152 over two rounds. They are followed by Adity Paul of Delhi and Vedant Paul of Haryana with identical scores of 10 over par 154.