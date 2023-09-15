Junior resident doctors at GMCH call off strike after Chandigarh admn’s assurance

On strike since Tuesday for implementation of the central residency scheme at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, the junior resident doctors resumed work on Thursday following UT administration’s assurance that their demand will be met. The central residency scheme includes a higher stipend, several leaves and other benefits. Currently, the junior resident doctors at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, are getting paid as per Punjab pay scales. (HT file)

GMCH Resident Doctors Association president Dr Simran Sethi said, “The decision was taken after constructive negotiations with the UT administration. We have absolute faith in the statement of UT adviser Dharam Pal that approval has been given in the matter of GMCH’s inclusion under central residency scheme and stipend raise, along with provision of applicable arrears from April 1, 2022, when central pay scales were enforced in Chandigarh.”

“We regret any inconvenience caused by this unfortunate event. We are committed to ensuring uninterrupted delivery of quality health care services. We urge all resident doctors to resume their duties without delay and work towards providing high-quality care to patients as being done before,” she added.

