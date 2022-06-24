Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed sworn in as 27th Chief Justice of Himachal high court
Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court here on Thursday. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhawan. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion.
Born on January 21, 1961, Justice AA Sayed obtained a degree of Bachelors in Law from Bombay University in 1984. He was on the panel of Central Government, Bombay High Court (Senior Counsel Group-I) and was also an assistant government pleader, Bombay High Court, original side. He appeared in public interest litigation matters relating to mangroves, garbage dumping, free/concessional medical treatment for the poor in charitable hospitals, bio medical waste, and malnutrition, amongst others on behalf of the Union of India/State Government.
Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Judges of Himachal Pradesh high court, Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh, advocate general Ashok Sharma, director general of police Sanjay Kundu, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of various boards and corporations, senior officers of the state government and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.
Later, a full-court reference was held at the high court. “Judiciary plays a vital role in upholding constitutional values and morality and judges are under oath to impart justice to all its citizens,” said Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed.
While accentuating the delivery of easily accessible, speedy and cost-effective justice, especially to the poor and needy, he called upon the state and district legal services authorities to identify all litigants who deserve to be provided free legal aid. He also beseeched all senior and other advocates to conduct a minimum of three to five pro bono cases for such litigants every year.
Justice Sayed said that in view of the pendency of cases in the high court and district courts, priority should be given to disposing of all cases which are more than five years old.
Justice Sabina welcomed Justice AA Sayed on the assumption of charge of the Chief Justice.
Judges of the Himachal high court Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua and Justice Satyen Vaidya were also present on the occasion.
