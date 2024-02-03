 Justice GS Sandhawalia is Punjab & Haryana HC acting chief justice - Hindustan Times
Justice GS Sandhawalia is Punjab & Haryana HC acting chief justice

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 03, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Chandigarh: The Centre on Friday notified appointment of justice GS Sandhawalia as acting chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court.

He would take over from acting chief justice Ritu Bahri, who has been appointed as Uttarakhand high court CJ.

Justice Sandhawalia is the son of late Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Surjit Singh Sandhawalia (1978-83).

Born on November 1, 1965, he did his LLB from Panjab University in 1989. He was elevated as additional judge of Punjab and Haryana high court on September 30, 2011.

