Justice GS Sandhawalia is Punjab & Haryana HC acting chief justice

Chandigarh: The Centre on Friday notified appointment of justice GS Sandhawalia as acting chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court. The Centre on Friday notified appointment of justice GS Sandhawalia as acting chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court.

He would take over from acting chief justice Ritu Bahri, who has been appointed as Uttarakhand high court CJ.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Justice Sandhawalia is the son of late Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Surjit Singh Sandhawalia (1978-83).

Born on November 1, 1965, he did his LLB from Panjab University in 1989. He was elevated as additional judge of Punjab and Haryana high court on September 30, 2011.