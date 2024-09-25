Menu Explore
Justice Rajiv Shakdher sworn in as chief justice of Himachal Pradesh high court

ByPress Trust of India
Sep 25, 2024 12:53 PM IST

He will have a short tenure as the Himachal Pradesh high court chief justice as his retirement is due on October 18.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher was sworn in as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court on Wednesday. He was administered the oath of office by governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher was sworn in as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court on Wednesday.
Justice Rajiv Shakdher was sworn in as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court on Wednesday.

The notification for his appointment was issued on September 21.

Justice Shakdher will have a short tenure as high court chief justice as his retirement is due on October 18. Born on October 19, 1962, Justice Shakdher was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi high court on April 11, 2008, and became permanent judge on October 17, 2011.

During his tenure, he delivered several landmark judgments on a variety of issues, including the criminalisation of marital rape. In May 2022, he ruled in favour of criminalising marital rape, even as the second judge on the bench, Justice C Hari Shankar, held to the contrary and refused to strike down the exception.

In his judgement, Justice Shakdher said the immunity to the husband is “steeped in patriarchy and misogyny” and non-consensual sex in a marriage is an antithesis of what matrimony stands for in modern times i.e. the relationship of equals.

Justice Shakdher completed his schooling from St Columba’s School, Delhi. He did BCom (Hons) from Delhi University in 1984, obtained LLB from the University of Delhi in 1987 and enrolled as an advocate on November 19, 1987.

He completed chartered accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 1987. He also pursued an advanced course of law at the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies from the University of London in 1994.

